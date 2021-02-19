Warming trend this weekend with more sunshine ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a prolonged stretch of cloudy and unsettled weather, the sun finally returned to the Gulf Coast Friday. More sunshine in on tap for the weekend along with a much-anticipated warm-up.

High pressure continues to build into the region. This will lead to a lighter wind as we move into the evening and overnight period. The air mass remains cold, so temperatures will likely fall into the 20s and 30s by Saturday morning. The north wind will hold at 5-10 mph. Skies look to remain completely clear.

We are set for a nice weekend. Expect bright blue skies for Saturday. After the cold start, temperatures will rebound nicely. Highs will reach the upper 50s for many locations. A light east wind will develop into the afternoon. The warming trend looks to continue into Sunday. Morning lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s with highs in the middle 60s.

A cold front will bring a few showers to the region Sunday night and into Monday. We do not anticipate much of a cooldown. Highs will likely climb into the 70s late next week.