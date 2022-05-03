MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We had a lovely start to the week! Temperatures in the low 80s will stick around until later this evening. We will only cool to the upper 60s tomorrow morning with patchy fog.

We have mostly sunny skies with a 10% chance of rain for the next few days. It will feel pretty warm with highs in the upper 80s!

Friday we could see a few strong storms with a 50% chance of rain. Then we will be back to the sunny, beautiful skies by the weekend! It will be very warm for your weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.