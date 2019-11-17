Warming trend, sunny days ahead, tracking the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be a tad chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30’s north of I-65 and low-to-mid 40’s south of I-65. You can expect mostly clear skies with calm winds turning NW overnight.

Tomorrow will be one or two degrees cooler than today in the low-to-mid 60’s with sunny skies. This should continue for the first half of your work week with a general warming trend and more sun! By Thursday we should be above-average for temperatures in the mid-70’s.

This warming trend won’t last too long with another cold front forecast to pass our area next weekend. Expect rain ahead of the front Friday night through Sunday morning and cooler air behind it to start your next work week!

In the tropics, there is an area of clouds and low pressure we are watching to the east of the Lesser Antilles island chain. This has a medium chance of development, but is expected to move to the north-northwest into the Atlantic and is not currently a threat to our area. It is a great reminder that it is still hurricane season until November 30th!