Warming trend, small rain chances ahead
Today's Forecast
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Well it has been a LOVELY weekend with clear blue skies and temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. We have seen a few more clouds today but sunshine has dominated the skies. Tonight lows will be in the upper 60’s north of I-10, near 60 along I-10 and then mid-to-upper 60’s right at the coastline. Clouds will continue to move in tonight with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Moisture starts to increase heading into the work week with a small chance that one or two of you see a shower for your Monday. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with highs will be in in the lower 80’s at the coast and mid-80’s north of I-10.
Most will stay dry through the week with a ridge of high pressure hanging over us, but an isolated shower or two may pop up mainly in our western counties each day. Highs will be seasonable in the mid-80’s with lows in the 60’s.