Warming trend, pattern shift for the weekend, eye on tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good evening Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be chilly with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30’s for areas north of I-10 and low-to-mid 40’s near or south of I-10. Expect mostly clear skies and a light westerly breeze.

Tomorrow looks beautiful, similar to today, with highs in the upper 60’s with some areas topping out near 70°. We could have some high clouds filter through our area, but it will be mostly sunshine with no chance for rain.

This warming and dry trend continues until Friday when we will start to see a pattern shift. Our next cold front will approach our area from the west, passing us sometime on Saturday (we are still fine-tuning timing and will keep you updated). Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Saturday. By Sunday morning we will start to clear out, left with a beautiful start to the work week.

There is an area we are watching in the tropics that has a medium chance for development. It is forecast to move to the northwest and eventually north, away from our area. Hurricane season runs until November 30!