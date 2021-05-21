Warming trend kicks off this weekend, Little to no rain in sight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Strong breezes continue for the Gulf Coast kicking up the surf. More sunshine and warmer weather looks to come our way.

Easterly winds will begin to relax as we push into the evening and overnight hours. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with high pressure in charge. Temperatures will begin falling through the 70s and into the middle 60s.

Breezes look to pick up again for Wednesday. Some gusts could top 30 mph, especially at the coast. Temperatures will warm nicely into the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 80s. The humidity will drop a bit leading to a warm, but comfortable feel to the air.

A warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. A ridge of high pressure will keep rain away from the region.

TROPICS: A system in the Gulf of Mexico will move toward the Texas Gulf Coast this weekend. There is a chance that a tropical depression or weak tropical storm could form prior to landfall. This will bring a significant amount of rain to parts of Texas and Louisiana. This is an area already dealing with flooding, so could prove to be quite significant. This will not affect the Mississippi, Alabama, or Northwest Florida Gulf Coast.

Another system is likely to develop into a subtropical cyclone northeast of Bermuda in the Mid-Atlantic. This poses no threat to the U.S. The system will eventually move northeast into the North Atlantic early next week.