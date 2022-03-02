MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Quiet and tranquil weather continues for the Gulf Coast. A warming trend looks to stick around through the rest of the week.

High pressure remains the dominant weather feature on the Gulf Coast. Skies will remain mostly clear through the evening and into the overnight hours. Winds will remain light, but strong enough to create a winter chill. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s for most locations away from the coast. Coastal communities will stay milder with lows in the lower 50s.

Stunning weather looks to continue as we head into our Thursday. Temperatures will warm nicely as we move into the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s with a light onshore wind for the afternoon. A few high clouds will steak through from time to time.

Many communities will come close to 80 as we move into the weekend. Humidity will slowly rise and rain chances will return early next week.