Warming trend continues, storms possible New Year’s Eve

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today temperatures were above average for this time of year with highs in the mid-60’s and crystal clear skies. Tonight lows will drop to the 40’s for most areas…..low-to-mid 40’s inland and upper 40’s and lower 50’s at the beaches. Mostly clear skies will stick around, but patchy fog is possible tomorrow morning.

Your Tuesday will feel very similar to today with just a couple of more clouds. Highs will be in the mid-60’s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday through your New Year’s Eve we are expecting active weather ahead of our next cold front. We are expecting showers and thunderstorms, but there is a possibility for severe weather as well. Right now the main threats look to be damaging winds, a few brief tornadoes, and coastal flooding during high tide Thursday morning through Thursday evening. We will continue to iron out the details as we get closer. Once that clears out later Thursday evening, cooler temperatures will arrive with the new year.