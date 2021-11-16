Warming Trend Continues, Shower Chances Rise Thursday

Today's Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Warmer temperatures have moved into the region. We are tracking another cold front that will push through later this week.

A few clouds will dot the skies through the evening. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 60s and into the middle and upper 50s. A few more clouds will develop overnight as moisture slowly increases.

Sunshine and passing clouds will be the story for Wednesday. There will be a slight uptick in the humidity with a southerly wind. Afternoon highs will get another big boost. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Our next cold front will arrive Thursday. This will bring extra clouds to the Gulf Coast along with a few spotty showers. Highs will reach the middle 70s with winds turning out of the north late.

The next cooldown will be brief with highs in the 60s Friday. Warmer air will move back into the region for Friday with another front coming in for Monday.

