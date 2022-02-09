MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast is being spoiled with lovely weather. We will hang on to this mild pattern ahead of our next cold front for the weekend.

Crystal clear skies will continue through the evening and into the night. Winds will stay light or go calm after 10 PM. Temperatures will cool steadily leading to another chilly start for Thursday. Morning lows will range from the middle 30s inland to the lower and middle 40s at the immediate coast.

Our warming trend looks to continue for Thursday. Aided by ample sunshine, highs will easily reach the middle and upper 60s for the Gulf Coast. High pressure will remain in control through the end of the week.

Our next cold front will arrive Saturday night. Clouds will increase, but rain looks to be limited. We will feel the difference Sunday as a quick shot of colder air arrives. Highs will only reach the lower and middle 50s.