MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunny and quiet weather continues for the Gulf Coast. This warming trend looks to continue as we wrap up the work week.

High pressure remains in firm control of the Gulf Coast weather pattern. This will lead to a continued crystal-clear sky through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be cool, but not cold tonight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will remain light or calm.

Another sunny day is coming for Friday. Our warming trend continues with highs climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A light south wind will develop into the afternoon.

Clouds will increase Saturday. Temperatures will again rebound into the upper 60s. A cold front will move through Saturday evening. Currently, we do not anticipate much rain with this front. The rain chances will remain at 10% or less. Morning clouds will stick around for Sunday morning, but we will become clear again for the afternoon. It will be much cooler with highs in the middle 50s.