Warming trend continues, changes coming this weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be warmer than we have been seeing with overnight lows in the mid 40’s in our inland communities and 50’s near the coastline. We will see mostly clear skies with a puff of an east breeze at 5 mph.

Tomorrow looks similar to the past several days, but with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will top out in the low-to-mid 70’s with plenty of sunshine.

The warming trend will continue for the rest of the week, but the pattern will shift Friday night into Saturday. A cold front is forecast to pass our area sometime early on Saturday with rain ahead of it and cooler temperatures behind it. While we will see scattered showers on Saturday, Sunday looks sunny and clear.

Tropical Storm Sebastien is still churning away in the Atlantic, but is forecast to turn to the northeast, away from land. Hurricane season does last until November 30.