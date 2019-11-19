Warming trend continues at home, Tropical Storm Sebastien churns in the Atlantic

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be warmer than last night with lows in the lower 40’s north of I-65 and the upper 40’s and lower 50’s closer to the coastline. Skies will be clear with a light west wind turning north overnight.

Tomorrow looks beautiful and similar to today, but will be just a tad bit warmer. Highs will be in the lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine!

This warming and dry trend continues through the work week, until Friday night into Saturday when this pattern shifts. A cold front will sweep through our area Saturday morning bringing rain ahead of it and cooler air behind it.

Tropical Storm Sebastien is churning away in the Atlantic. It will not be a threat to land and will likely dissipate by the end of the work week.