Warming Trend Begins Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re halfway to the weekend and we’ll be trending warmer by this afternoon, just not this morning as most will need a sweater and some will need a jacket. No worries of rain today as you head out the door, however, we could see some light fog early this morning.

By the afternoon it’s sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. For the remainder of the work-week, it’s chilly mornings followed by dry days with highs near 70.

Our weather will then become unsettled this weekend as a cold front moves in. There’s still some uncertainty on how the setup will play out this weekend. The first scenario is that we clear and cool by Sunday and the second scenario is that wet weather hangs around for the weekend. Either way, the early half of next week looks dry and colder.