Warming trend ahead, Severe weather chances rising for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure and dry air has led to several beautiful days for the Gulf Coast. Enjoy it while it lasts. A very active and stormy weather pattern lies ahead.

An area of high pressure will continue moving east tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear with light winds out of the east. Temperatures will not be quite as chilly as the previous night. Overnight low temperatures should bottom out in the middle and upper 40s. Winds will become southeasterly by sunrise Wednesday.

The southeasterly breeze will pick up a bit through the day Thursday. This will lead to increasing humidity, warmer temperatures, and a slim chance for a late-day shower. Highs will top out around 70. Winds will be breezy, especially near the coast. The rain chance will stay slim at 10% or less and should arrive after 1 PM.

Showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely Friday as a warm front lifts north through the Gulf Coast. Morning rain chances will hold in the 20-30% range and increase to 50-60% during the afternoon and evening. On isolated strong storms will be possible Friday. We are closely monitoring Saturday when the severe weather threat will be at its greatest. A cold front will bring showers and storms through the day Saturday. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. The weather will quiet down for Sunday, but more showers and storms will be possible for the first half of next week.