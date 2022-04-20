MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some mid and high clouds have settled in over the Gulf Coast. They look to stick around through the evening ahead of a return to full sunshine for the rest of the week.

Southeast winds have picked up over the region as high pressure has moved to the east. The breeze will lessen a bit as we move ahead through the evening and into the night. Scattered clouds will linger after sunset. The southerly wind will lead to a warmer night compared to recent nights. Overnight lows will fall into he upper 50s and lower 60s.

There will be a few morning clouds Thursday, but that will give way to a mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. High will warm nicely with many locations reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. A warming trend will continue through Friday and into the weekend. Highs will reach the lower 80s with morning lows in the lower 60s.

Moisture looks to slowly increase ahead of our next front early next week. Small rain chances will begin Sunday night continuing through Tuesday.

RIP CURRENT THREAT REMAINS HIGH: Strong onshore winds over the next few days will create a high risk for rip currents for Coastal Mississippi through Alabama and into Northwest Florida. Note the SINGLE RED FLAGS at the beaches over the next few days. Although the waters remain open, residents are urges NOT to the enter the Gulf.