Warming trend ahead for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure and dry air has settled back into the Gulf Coast region. The region will begin a warming trend Monday.

We anticipate a tranquil and seasonably cool evening ahead for the Gulf Coast. A few clouds will stick around early as temperatures drop. Most of the region will fall into the 40s along the I-10 corridor. Inland communities may dip into the upper 30s with coastal areas in the lower 50s. A few more clouds will begin streaming into the region by sunrise Monday.

Some scattered clouds will dot the skies through the day with a weak weather disturbance sliding through. We anticipate some clouds, but no rain. Highs will reach the upper 60s with a lighter east wind.

The weather pattern will remain mild and mostly quiet in the week ahead. Highs will rebound into the 70s starting Tuesday. A few clouds will dot the skies. Pop-up showers will be possible by the end of the week. Our next cold front will come next weekend bringing a higher rain chance.

