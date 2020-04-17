Warmer with Few Showers Today; WEATHER AWARE Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday! Today’s headlines include a quiet start, a warmer day, few thunderstorms Saturday, and WEATHER AWARE on Sunday.

Winds will return out of the south today which will help higher humidity work back in. Today starts cool, but less will need a sweater compared to yesterday. Temperatures warm steadily and by the middle of the afternoon, most will hover near 80 for daytime highs. With increased moisture, a couple of showers in the afternoon can’t be ruled out. The chance wet weather finds you is 20%. We will bump that rain chance slightly tonight to 30% as lows only fall middle 60s.

An unsettled weekend lies ahead. A weak front will approach the region Saturday leading to a few showers and storms. The front will briefly clear our area, but it will stall out just south of us. Instead of moving farther south, it will move back north as a warm front. That will set the stage for more showers and storms Sunday. Most of the rain will arrive during the second half of the day as a second cold front approaches from the west. Models do point to the possibility for a few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms.

Sunday will be a WEATHER AWARE day due to the potential for severe weather. This means have a way to keep up with the weather just in case. At this point, all modes of severe weather can’t be ruled out. The main threat looks to be damaging straight-line winds, but large hail and a few tornadoes are possible. This is still a few days away so continue to check back in as we’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast.

Now would be a good time to go over your safety plan. This should include multiple ways to receive warnings and knowing where your safe place is. A safe place would be an interior room away from windows in a permanent structure. Non-permanent structures like mobile homes are not safe in the event of tornadoes or straight-line winds. If you live in a mobile home, identify a place where you can go.

By Monday drier air will settle back into the Gulf Coast while temperatures stay slightly above seasonable averages. Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the middle of the week from Wednesday night into Thursday.