Warmer weekend ahead with rising rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Seasonable weather has settled into the region. Changes come this weekend with higher rain chances and warmer temperatures.

Our Friday night will be a quiet and tranquil one. Anticipate very light winds and a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will cool steadily through the night with most areas waking up to upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning. Plan on having a jacket on if you plan to head out early Saturday morning.

Some changes will take place Saturday. Southerly winds will develop through the day ahead of an approaching cold front. The day will start off sunny, but clouds will increase through the day. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 60s. A few showers will be possible after 5 PM.

Rain chances look to increase Saturday night and into Sunday morning as the front moves through. We expect only showers this go around as instability will be lacking. Temperatures will stay warm Sunday with highs near 70. Clouds will begin clearing Sunday afternoon. Cooler and drier air will move in again early next week. Highs will drop into the 50s with lows in the 30s.