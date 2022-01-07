Warmer weekend ahead with a line of storms on tap for Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a cool end to the work week. A warming trend is on the way for the weekend along with higher rain chances.

Light winds will continue through the evening and into the overnight period. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side tonight. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 30s.

Saturday will be a quiet and mild day for the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will easily warm into the middle and upper 60s. A light and steady southeast wind will develop into the afternoon. Sunny skies will slowly cloud up by the evening.

Our next cold front arrives Sunday bringing a line of showers and storms to the Gulf Coast for the afternoon and evening hours. A strong storm cannot be ruled out with damaging wind gusts being the main weather hazard. Cooler and drier air will surge into the region through the first half of next week.