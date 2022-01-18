Warmer tomorrow, Front passing Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We saw plenty of sunshine today with temperatures in the upper 50s. This evening we will be warmer with lows in the mid 40s tomorrow morning. We will see building clouds throughout the day with a 10% chance of a shower. Our next front will be passing early Thursday with a line of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be dropping quickly into the low 40s by Thursday afternoon.

The front could stall out over us and bring us a few showers with the chance of seeing freezing rain and wintry precipitation Friday and Saturday morning. This is a low chance but we cant rule it out. The temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s Friday and Saturday morning so if we happen to see rain it could become a wintry mix. The overcast skies will stick around throughout the start of the weekend with highs staying in the mid to upper 40s. The sunshine will be back by Sunday afternoon with highs still in the low 50s.