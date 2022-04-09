MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast! Although it was breezy, there was plenty of sunshine around the region with temperatures reaching into the mid- to upper-60’s. The FIRE WEATHER WARNING will expire at 6pm for Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in northwest Florida as winds will begin to calm heading into the overnight hours, but dry conditions will persist for the area. Low’s overnight will drop into the mid-40’s before jumping into the low- to mid-70’s by tomorrow afternoon.

We will have lots of sunshine tomorrow, but clouds will start to roll into the News 5 area as an unsettled pattern starts to raise our rain chances for next week. A few showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, but our biggest rain chances come on Wednesday and Thursday with a 30 percent and then a 40 percent chance of rain respectively. A warming trend will bring our temperatures into the low-80’s by Tuesday.