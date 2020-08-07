Warmer temperatures for the weekend, Rain chances rising next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another sunny and warm day for most of the Gulf Coast, but we did see a few showers and storms break out. The trend will be for rain chances to slowly rise through the weekend.

Dry air aloft has helped to keep rain chances low all week long. Any showers that can form during the evening will begin to end after sunset. Skies will become mostly clear through the overnight hours with very light winds out of the west. Temperatures will range from the lower 70s in our inland locations to the upper 70s at the coast.

This weekend will feature heat and slowly rising rain chances. A ridge of high pressure will build across the southern half of the U.S. leading to climbing temperatures locally. Highs will climb into the middle 90s for many locations. Moisture levels will increaser leading to a few afternoon showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.

Next week is looking a bit more unsettled with higher moisture levels. Train chances will climb to 40-50%. Highs will stay seasonable in the lower 90s with lows in the low to mid 70s.