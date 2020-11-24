Warmer days ahead with higher rain chances, Big chill looming

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a chilly start, we saw temperatures warm up quickly Tuesday. The days ahead are looking warmer and more humid. We will also throw in rain chances.

A southerly and southeasterly wind flow will develop through the evening and overnight period. Some extra clouds will develop in the Gulf and move inland through the night. The onshore flow will lead to a much warmer night. Overnight low temperatures will range from the middle and upper 50s inland to the middle and upper 60s at the coast. That is about 15-20° warmer than the previous night.

A cold front will slowly approach the region from the west Wednesday. Ahead of it, a south wind will continue under increasing cloudiness. Highs will soar into the upper 70s to around 80. We will note higher humidity as well. A few showers or storms may develop for the late afternoon and evening. A strong storm will be possible farther north and west.

The front will stall on top of the Gulf Coast for Thanksgiving leading to partly sunny skies and a slim chance for a quick shower. Rain chances will rise again Friday and into the weekend. Several inches of rain will be possible for the region through Sunday night. This wet and unsettled pattern will break Monday with a significant surge of chilly air. Highs may only reach the 50s next week with morning lows flirting with the freezing mark.