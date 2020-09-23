Warmer and Stormier Days Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Let’s begin with good news! As of right now there are NO tropical cyclones and we are not expecting any other development in the next 5 days!

The weather pattern has been dominated by cloudy cover and some occasional rain. Deeper tropical moisture associated with the remnants of Beta will begin to stream into our portion of the Gulf Coast. This will lead to a trend of higher rain chances. Showers will be possible during the mornings, but the chance of isolated storms will arrive later in the day. The best rain chances will lie west of I-65. Highs will climb into the upper 70s. Shower and storms chances will peak Thursday. An isolated strong storm will be possible. Highs will reach the lower 80s with morning lows in the lower 70s.

With a persistent southerly wind there is a chance we could see some minor coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory begins today at 1 pm and runs through tomorrow morning.

Rain chances will begin to slowly ease back through the end of the week and the weekend.

By next week a cold front looks like it will be on the way and for the second half of next week, we could see another taste of fall. Stay tuned!