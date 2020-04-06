Warmer and More Unsettled Pattern

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast, hopefully, you had a good weekend. Our forecast headlines include a mostly quiet day today, warmer days, and an unsettled weather pattern for most of the week.

For this morning there won’t be many issues. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Visibility looks good and our skies our dry. Today will warm up quickly. By the afternoon it’s highs in the lower 80s with a small chance that a shower finds you.

Tonight will see an influx in clouds and it will be a touch warmer with lows in the lower to middle 60s. The chance for rain remains low.

A steady southerly wind this week will lead to an increase in moisture and temperatures. Tomorrow brings more showers and a few thunderstorms. In our western communities, there’s a marginal risk for severe weather. That’s a level 1 of 5 and means there’s a low risk for severe weather. While severe weather isn’t likely, if you’re included in the marginal risk, be aware of the weather tomorrow. For the rest of our area, the chance for wet weather is about 30% as highs will reach the lower and middle 80s.

Our weather turns very warm on Wednesday as highs will reach the middle 80s while keeping a slight rain chance. On Thursday and approaching cold front adds more showers and thunderstorms to the mix. As of right now, we are not expecting severe weather, but we’ll keep our eyes on it. Once we get past Thursday, we’ll be closer to seasonable average for daytime highs in the 70s, but each day through the weekend brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms.