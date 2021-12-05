Warmer and humid tonight, Weather Aware Monday with storms on the way

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a quiet week and weekend weather wise, changes are coming to the Gulf Coast in the form of higher rain chances and a few strong storms.

A cold front will slowly march southeast out of the Central Plains Sunday night. For our region, a southerly flow will continue to drive up moisture. This will lead to a warm and humid night with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with some fog possible.

Monday is a WEATHER AWARE Day for the Gulf Coast. A line of storms will form Monday morning to our west and head in our direction. Storm chances will rise for the Gulf Coast after 8 AM. An isolated strong or severe storm will be possible from 10am to 4pm Monday. The highest chance will be for areas east of I-65 and the main hazard will be a damaging wind gust or two.

The front will push through a stall offshore Tuesday. Scattered rain will be possible again Tuesday afternoon. Another round of showers and storms will come Wednesday. Bottom line…keep your umbrella close by this week. Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday with highs in the 60s but rise again for the rest of the week.