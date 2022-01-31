MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are wrapping up this January on a gorgeous note. The pattern looks to get more active as we move through the first week of February.

We are set up for a quiet and tranquil night on the Gulf Coast. A light wind will pick up out of the east and southeast. Some clouds will begin to develop after midnight and will likely stick around for the start of Tuesday. Temperatures will remain a touch above normal. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 40s.

Scattered clouds will dot the sky for Tuesday. A southeast wind will pick up to 10-15 mph. Highs will get a boost reaching the upper 60s to near 70. A few more clouds will build in through the evening.

The weather pattern will become quite active starting Wednesday. A slow-moving cold front will boost moisture across the Gulf Coast. Showers and storm chances will increase. The highest chance will come Thursday as the cold front slides through. Temperatures looks to get quite chilly again by Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 50s.