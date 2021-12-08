Warmer afternoons ahead, Tracking weekend storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunshine made a welcomed return Wednesday afternoon. It won’t last long with more clouds and more rain in the forecast.

A few clouds will linger into the night. Areas of patchy fog will develop after 10 pm and carry into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will run cooler bottoming out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will remain light and transition to the east.

Clouds will quickly stream back into the region as a south wind takes shape through the day Thursday. Moisture will move in leading to some pop-up showers after lunchtime. The rain chance will hold at 30% through the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s. Very shower showers will develop Friday, but temperatures will be much warm. Some areas will flirt with 80° to end the work week.

A stronger cold front will arrive Saturday. Showers and storms are likely during the afternoon. Isolated strong and severe storms cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will fall sharply for Sunday. Morning will fall into the lower 40s with highs near 60.