Warmer afternoons ahead, Next significant rain chance comes next weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Most of the Gulf Coast experienced a healthy amount of sunshine while coastal communities saw some extra clouds. The overall weather pattern will remain quiet with showers arriving for the end of the week.

Scattered clouds will linger through the night. Winds will remain light and out of the east. Temperatures will run milder with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

The nice weather will stick around through the middle of the week. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs will continue to warm. Most of the Gulf Coast will climb into the lower and middle 70s.

Moisture will climb by the end of the week. Isolated showers will be possible by Friday. A weekend cold front will enhance the rain chances, especially for Saturday.