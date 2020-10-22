Warmer afternoon, scattered showers tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast we are almost to the weekend. As you head out the door it will be mild with temperatures in the upper 70s. We will warm up quickly again today and like yesterday, most will top out in the mid 80s.

Expect a decent amount of sunshine, but this afternoon does bring a slight chance that a passing shower finds you. For tonight, it’s a partly cloudy sky as lows fall back to the upper 60s and lower 70s. A stray shower near the coast will be possible.

As we round out the work-week we get showers and thunderstorms at a 60% chance tomorrow as highs top out in the lower 80s. The best chance for storms will come in the afternoon. Saturday brings more scattered showers as a front moves through. We’re back to mostly sunny skies by Sunday as dry air filters in. While the humidity will dip a bit, temperatures will still run well above averages. The beginning of the work-week looks mostly dry and mild, but a few showers will be possible mid-week before another front moves through.