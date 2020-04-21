Warm with Sunshine Today; Severe Storms Possible Early Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning and happy Tuesday. Our forecast headlines include a quiet and mild day today, higher humidity tomorrow, then another round of strong to severe storms on Thursday. Thursday is now a WEATHER AWARE DAY.

Let’s start with today. The day begins quiet and cool with most in the middle/upper 50s and lower 60s. Visibility won’t be an issue and our streets are dry. By the afternoon it’s a mostly sunny sky and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight won’t see many changes compared to last night, but it will be a few degrees warmer with lows closer to 60s.

Tomorrow will see the return of a south wind. Due to that our humidity will increase. Expect more cloud coverage, but the chance for rain remains low during the day. It will also be breezy with winds around 20 mph. Highs will be close to 80. By tomorrow the chance for rain will begin to rise, especially after midnight as a storm system approaches.

Beginning Thursday there will be a risk for severe storms. The entire News 5 area is included in an enhanced risk for severe storms. That is level 3 0f 5 and means numerous severe storms are possible. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are all possible. The timing looks to be during the first half of Thursday with the most likely window being just before daybreak into just after midday as thunderstorms move from west to east across the area. This is still a couple of days away so we’re still working on more specific details. We will continue to keep you up to date with the latest.

By Friday sunshine returns with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday brings a 30% chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms, then it’s back to sunshine with highs near 80 Sunday and Monday.