MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!

Most places will stay dry throughout the day today. Rain chances will remain low at 20 percent with temperatures reaching into the low-90’s. There is a moderate risk of rip currents over the next couple of days, so be sure to be careful if you plan to be in the Gulf waters. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s.

The start of the work week will bring increased rain chances with a 60 percent chance of rain for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler due to the rain, but it still will be feeling hot with the humidity sitting over the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will stay elevated through midweek, but scattered showers and storms will still be possible throughout the week. Temperatures will be back in the low- to mid-90’s by the end of the week.