Warm with a Few Showers; Tracking Eta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Monday morning! Today's headlines include hit or miss showers, above-average temperatures, and tracking the tropics.

It will be a mild day along the Gulf Coast. We start in the 60s and will top out in the low 80s for highs. Expect a partly sunny sky and a northeast wind. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but the rain chance is only 10%.

Rain chances will increase slightly into Veterans Day as a cold front approaches. By the second half of the week, our skies begin to dry out and lower humidity will arrive.

TROPICS: Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys and is moving into the Gulf. The shear is expected to back off along the Florida Straits and with warmer waters, Eta is expected to intensify into category 1 hurricane.

Eta will meander in the Gulf for a couple of days as steering winds will be very weak, leading to high uncertainty as to where Eta will track. By the second half of the week Eta will likely begin getting pushed north from a trough and cold front approaching from the west. As Eta moves north conditions will become increasingly hostile and should weaken. Right now, this does not pose an imminent threat to our area. We will feel some outside influences mainly in the form of high surf and dangerous rip currents.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching two other disturbances in the tropics. One is in the Atlantic and has a medium chance for development. The good news is this is heading in the opposite direction of the United States. The other is in the Caribbean and has a medium chance for development within the next 5 days. We could see some organization of this area this week, but it is just something to watch right now!