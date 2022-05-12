Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We start out mild and mostly quiet this morning with temps in the 60’s. Winds are light but will pick up throughout the day.

Highs today will rise to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 80’s at the beaches. Today we introduce a higher rain chance than we have been seeing between 20% and 30% this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but that chance is out there. There is also a level 1 of 5 risk for strong to severe storms just to our west. We are not included in this risk, but a strong wind gust could work its way into our area. Tonight, lows will drop to the 60’s as storms fade.

Today through the weekend we keep rain chances between 20% and 30% each afternoon. No day looks like a washout, but that chance is out there! High temps will stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.