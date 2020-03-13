Warm weekend ahead with slim rain chances

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

Fog has finally started to clear out of our area, but we could see it return for the next several mornings.

Southerly wind coming off the Gulf has brought us warmer and more humid conditions over the past couple of days. This warm air moving over cooler water has caused this persistent morning fog. Highs today will reach near 80° inland and mid-to-upper 70’s closer to the coastline. As a front approaches central AL and stops, we could see a couple of pop up showers this afternoon, but that chance is small.

This warm and humid pattern with small rain chances continues through early next week with mild mornings in the 60’s and warm afternoons in the upper 70’s nearing 80°.