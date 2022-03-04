MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dry weather persists over the Gulf Coast. Moisture will slowly rise this weekend ahead of a much more active weather week next week.

High pressure remains in charge providing the region with dry air. AS the high moves east, a light south wind will slowly pump moisture into the region. This will lead to some patchy fog Saturday morning, mainly focusing in Mississippi and Lower Alabama. Overnight lows will run milder bottoming out in the middle 50s.

Warmer-than-average weather will continue for Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few puffy clouds will dot the skies during the afternoon hours. A slim rain chance will pop up Sunday afternoon in our Mississippi Counties.

Next week is looking much more active. A cold front will move through the region Monday afternoon into Monday night. This will bring scattered showers and storms. Severe weather cannot be ruled out. The front will stall in the north Gulf just off our coastline. This will lead to a continued threat for rain Tuesday through Wednesday. Some heavy rain appears possible which may help to alleviate drought conditions that have developed along and south of I-10. Bottom line, get the umbrellas ready for next week.