MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Warmer air has surged into the Gulf Coast this President’s Day. Shower chances look to stay slim through the rest of the week.

A southeast wind will stay steady through the evening and into the night. A stray shower will be possible especially north of Highway 84. Scattered clouds will continue through the night. The onshore wind will keep temperatures warm. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 60s.

South winds will stay breezy with for Tuesday with a frontal boundary well to our north. Temperatures will remain much warmer than average with highs in the upper 70s. Showers will be few and far between.

Another cold front will move into the region Friday bringing a decent chance for showers and storms. The pattern will cool down for the weekend and as we head into Mardi Gras.