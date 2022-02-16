Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We start out more mild and seasonable this morning with temps in the 40’s and 50’s. Our radar is dry to start as well.

Throughout the day, we will see a strong south wind at around 10 to 15 mph that will bring in a little more moisture, humidity and clouds. One or two sprinkles are possible mainly west of Mobile Bay, but most will stay dry. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60’s and lower 70’s which is above average for this time of year.

Tonight will be warm, muggy, and cloudy with temps only falling to the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Most will stay dry through the overnight period.

Thursday is a News 5 Weather Aware Day for the chance of some strong to severe storms as our next system moves through. There is a level 1 of 5 risk for most of our neighborhood with the exception of a sliver of our northwest counties that are under a level 2 of 5 risk. Most will stay dry, muggy and windy tomorrow morning, but storms will start to move in early afternoon through the evening hours. The main threats will be damaging winds, a tornado or two, and possible localized flooding.

As far as marine threats are concerned, there is a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in place now through Saturday night. There is also a high risk for rip currents and high surf that could cause some potential coastal flooding.

After all of that weather moves out, we clear out and cool down a bit for the weekend. Rain returns early next week as another wave of low pressure moves through.