Warm weather pattern continues, Rain chances by mid-week

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a quiet and warm Christmas Day weather wise on the Gulf Coast. The warmer-than-average weather looks to continue into Sunday and the final week of 2021.

South winds will stick around through the evening and into the overnight hours. Moisture levels have increased which will lead to areas of patchy fog Saturday night into Sunday morning. Morning lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. A light south wind will continue. 

Sunday will end up very much like Saturday weather wise. South winds and a ridge of high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will continue this warm pattern. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s with scattered clouds. 

Increasing moisture will lead to scattered showers and storms for the middle of next week. Unsettled weather may extend into the new year. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories