Warm weather pattern continues, Rain chances by mid-week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a quiet and warm Christmas Day weather wise on the Gulf Coast. The warmer-than-average weather looks to continue into Sunday and the final week of 2021.

South winds will stick around through the evening and into the overnight hours. Moisture levels have increased which will lead to areas of patchy fog Saturday night into Sunday morning. Morning lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. A light south wind will continue.

Sunday will end up very much like Saturday weather wise. South winds and a ridge of high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will continue this warm pattern. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s with scattered clouds.

Increasing moisture will lead to scattered showers and storms for the middle of next week. Unsettled weather may extend into the new year.