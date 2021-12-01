Warm weather continues, Rain chances rising next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is a warm start to the month of December. This streak of warmer-than-average temps looks to stick around through the rest of the week.

A light south wind will become westerly through the evening and into the night. A few high clouds will be possible. As temperatures cool, patchy fog will become a possibility through Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay milder compared to recent nights with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our stream of sunshine looks to continue through the end of the week. Highs will soar into the middle 70s Thursday and Friday. The weekend is now looking mostly dry with warmer-than-average temperatures.

The next front will slide through the region Monday bringing showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool closer to average for Tuesday, but that front will lift north again next Wednesday bringing some showers and warmer temperatures.