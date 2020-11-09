Warm weather continues, Eta could bring rain by the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unseasonably warm weather continues for the Gulf Coast. The long-term forecast hinges on the eventual path of Eta.

An abnormally warm air mass has held strong over the Gulf Coast and this trend will likely continue. Extra clouds will linger through the evening and overnight period with temperatures being held up. Overnight lows in the hold in the 60s in our inland spots and the lower 70s at the coast. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through sunrise Tuesday.

Extra clouds will be the story Tuesday and Wednesday. We will include the chance for some afternoon showers. The higher chances will come Wednesday. Highs will stay unseasonably warm in the lower 80s.

Rain chances for the end of the week and the weekend remain highly uncertain. Tropical Storm ETA is forecast to move toward the northern Gulf Coast late this week. The exact track is in doubt as there will be little in the wat of significant steering currents. This system will likely slow down in the north or northeastern Gulf Friday and into the weekend. By this time, dry air and wind shear will increase will help to weaken the storm. Rain chances will rise, and we will continue to keep in a high risk of rip currents and high surf.