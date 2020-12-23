Warm Today; Weather Aware Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -Hey there Gulf Coast, our Wednesday starts cool to chilly with a few clouds. Clouds will increase as the day goes on as temperatures climb to near 70 for highs. By the latter half of the afternoon, we’ll introduce the chance for a few passing showers, but rain chances will increase as we move into tonight.

By late tonight through early Thursday thunderstorms will move across our area ahead of a cold front. Some storms may be strong and isolated storms capable of damaging winds and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out so have a way to keep up with the weather.

By midday tomorrow we clear and turn cold with a strong north wind. Temperatuers before daybreak tomorrow will likely be in the 50s and 60s, however, in the afternoon temperatures may only rebound to the 40s after the cold front passes. A strong north wind will make it feel even colder. Wind chills through most of tomorrow may be in the 30s! By Christmas morning we’ll be in the upper 20s with wind chills in the lower 20s. For Christmas day it’s sunshine with highs near 50. It will be cold again for Saturday before slightly milder temperatuers for the end of the weekend.