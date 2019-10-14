Warm today, rain on the way

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Columbus Day!

Today will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. The far northwestern part of our area (Grove Hill, Leaksville…etc) will most likely see the upper 70s or very close to 80°. Rain coverage today is around 30%; however, more rain is expected late tonight and into tomorrow.

A warm/stationary front lifts through our area later this afternoon into tonight increasing our rain chances primarily after sunset. Tuesday and Wednesday are our best bet for rain chances (50%-60%) ahead of a strong cold front moving in from the west. Most of the heaviest rain will be concentrated in the northern part of our viewing area (1-3″ possible) with lower values near the coast. The cold front is forecast to pass our area Wednesday afternoon dropping our temperatures from then into Thursday. Past Thursday we will have cooler and drier air in place.

In the tropics, there are a couple of areas we are watching but none are a threat to us as of now.