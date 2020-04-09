Near-Record Warmth Today, Cooler Tomorrow, Weather Aware Easter Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Thursday morning. Today’s headlines include a weak front today, cooler to end the week, and weather aware on Easter Sunday.

As you head out the door this morning it will be warm and sticky with temperatures in the lower 70s. Also, be on the lookout for pockets of patchy fog if out on the roads.

Rain chances will run lower today even as a weak front moves in. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures staying very warm in the mid and upper 80s which is record territory. With the humidity before the cold front passes, heat index values may be in the 90s in spots this afternoon! Our sky looks to be mostly dry during the day but showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected to move in late tonight. The best chance for rain will be overnight. By daybreak tomorrow most of the rain will have or will be moving away.

Isolated showers will be possible Friday, but we will end the week on a cooler note. Morning lows will fall into the 50s with highs in the lower and middle 70s which is right where we should be with seasonable averages.

The weather focus will be on the outlook for the Easter weekend. Saturday will be similar to Friday temperature-wise, but clouds will be increasing as a storm system from the west moves towards us. By late Saturday into Sunday, a lifting warm front from the Gulf will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms. As we get into Easter Sunday the chance for thunderstorms will rise ahead of an approaching cold front and low pressure. Thunderstorms on Sunday will have the potential to become strong and even severe. Being a long-range forecast it’s still too early for specifics, but right now all modes of severe weather can’t be ruled out. By Sunday highs will be back to the lower 80s.

Now is a good time to go over your safety plan and identify ways you would get warnings just in case the weather does get rough. This isn’t anything to worry about right now, but it is something to keep an eye on. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as we approach the weekend so stay tuned.

Past this weekend the weather calms back down with temperatures getting closer to seasonable averages.