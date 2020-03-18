Warm temperatures with small rain chances, changes this weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast, I hope you had a great Wednesday!

Tonight we will see lows 10-15 degrees above average in the 60’s for most areas. Inland communities will see the mid-60’s where the coast will be in the upper 60’s. We have a 20% chance of showers overnight but that chance goes down after 10 pm. The SE wind at 5-10 mph will continue as well.

Tomorrow looks very warm with more above-average temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland and mid-70’s at the beaches. Rain chances remain low between 10 and 20%.

Looking ahead, we will have our next cold front pass our area with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through your weekend (wettest day looks to be Saturday). No severe weather is expected, but we will keep you updated if anything changes!