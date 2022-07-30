MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast!

A few showers have already popped up along the coastline this morning. More will be possible throughout the day today with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will increase into the low-90’s, so our typical summertime pattern will continue today. Tonight, storms will wind down with temperatures dropping into the mid-70’s. There is a low risk of rip currents today, but that will increase to a moderate risk of rip currents for Sunday and Monday.

More summertime weather continues for the rest of the weekend with temperatures into the low-90’s, but we will see a slight drop in the temperatures for Monday and Tuesday with rain chances increasing to 60 percent. The rest of next week will bring roller coaster rain chances with seasonable temperatures.