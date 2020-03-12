Warm temperatures and limited rain chances ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A spring like air mass continues to hold strong over the Gulf Coast leading to above average temperatures.

Expect a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm up quickly with highs climbing into the middle and upper 70s. Coastal locations will stay cooler thanks to persistent fog. A Dense Fog Advisory will continue for coastal locations through tonight and through the first half of the day Friday. Overnight lows will fall back into the lower 60s.

The outlook continues to point to a persistent weather pattern. Temperatures look to remain above average with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Morning lows will fall into the lower 60s. The rain chances look to stay slim through the weekend.