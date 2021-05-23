Warm, sunny and dry pattern continues

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This summertime pattern continues with warm temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80’s and mostly clear skies! Tonight lows will drop to the low-to-mid 60’s for most with partly cloudy skies and a SE wind at 5 mph becoming calm overnight.

Your Monday looks very similar to today with sunshine, warm temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90s and no chance for rain. The upper 80’s and lower 90’s look to stick around through the week with no chance for rain for the next 7 days thanks to high pressure over our area.

Tropical Depression Ana officially has formed in the Atlantic as the first named storm of this hurricane season, but luckily, it will stay away from the US and is not a threat.