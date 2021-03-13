Warm Sunday, rain chances rise with storms possible next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – REMEMBER TO SPRING FORWARD OVERNIGHT TONIGHT! We lose an hour of sleep! Technically this happens at 2:00 AM Sunday, but remember before you go to bed so you do not forget!

Today was just lovely with blue skies, sunshine, a few cirrus clouds, and temperatures near 80 degrees for those north of I-10 and in the 70’s closer to the coast. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-50’s for most, with upper 50’s at the beaches. Patchy dense fog is possible yet again overnight into tomorrow morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in place in our coastal communities through mid-morning Sunday.

Sunday, highs will soar to near 70 at the beaches and mid-to-upper 70’s north of I-10 with partly sunny skies. Our weather pattern shifts starting next week with showers and storms possible Monday and Tuesday with strong to possible severe storms on Wednesday. We will continue to keep you updated.